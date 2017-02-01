Newsvine

proof of the need for the travel ban

Seeded on Wed Feb 1, 2017 5:17 AM
A "refugee" comes here as a graduate student,  raises a high ranking al Qaeda official who continues to travel between the US and Syria to support terrorism,  who has a child's in the US and,  instead of leaving her here safe,  takes her to a war torn country that he supposedly "fled in terror" and gets her killed.   If Obama had instituted this travel ban,  she would be alive today.  

