A "refugee" comes here as a graduate student, raises a high ranking al Qaeda official who continues to travel between the US and Syria to support terrorism, who has a child's in the US and, instead of leaving her here safe, takes her to a war torn country that he supposedly "fled in terror" and gets her killed. If Obama had instituted this travel ban, she would be alive today.
proof of the need for the travel ban
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Feb 1, 2017 5:17 AM
