Breaking laws to get what you want

Ironically, a judge in the 9th Circus (as they're known by the judicial system due the the high number of times they are overturned) bolstered his decision to ignore trumps lawful order by saying "we are a nation of laws".

This woman broke federal laws - entering the country illegally, stealing two social security numbers, and ignoring the order of a judge to leave the country.

Plus, they're saying there are over 1 million illegals in LA alone.

Either they have stolen identities, or they are working illegally, or they are living off the system. There is no other way they are living.

imagine how much less traffic there would be or how much less the US citizen would have to pay in taxes to support public transit, with 1 million fewer people on the road.

Imagine how much housing costs would drop with 1 million fewer people.

1 million fewer people using emergency services.

1 million fewer people in our classrooms.

1 million fewer people using water, electricity, and garbage disposal.

Either we're a nation of laws or we are not. No more allowing non US citizens to break our laws while expecting citizens to live by them.