Zuckerberg 'concerned' about Trump immigration plan

This man, who buys a huge parcel of land in Hawaii then builds a wall around it to keep the native landowners off their land is, quiet simply a hypocrite.

He creates an organization that calls for open borders... obviously not because he cares anything about people but simply because "Silicon Valley, which employees thousands of highly-paid immigrants in technical positions and thousands more in low-paying service jobs,..."

He's one of the worst of the greedy 1%, trying to masquerade as an immigrant advocate.

His ilk want open borders so they can continue to supress US wages because he doesn't make enough money. Only enough to buy 700 acres in Hawaii and put a wall around it.