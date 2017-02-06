http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/06/technology/france-elections-fake-news-facebook-google/index.html

Watch out France - this translates to stories and opinions that are quashed if they don't support the candidates backed by the owners of Google and Facebook. If you notice that you cannot comment on major news articles without signing into one of these two social accounts, if you notice people who don't support their candidates, getting blocked, you are being gagged by these two teams.
Mon Feb 6, 2017 11:46 AM
