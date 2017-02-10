WH releases list of terror suspects admitted to US from travel ban countries

White House on Wednesday circulated a list of 24 terror suspects who came to the U.S. from the seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by the executive order in an effort to push back against critics of President Trump's action.

According to the list, which was obtained by Fox News, 10 of the suspects were Somali nationals, six were from Iraq, two were from Iran, two from Sudan, two from Libya, one from Yemen and one from Syria. They were all arrested on terror-related charges, and most were convicted, Fox reported.