In the end, it's our own fault

Who's to blame for this epidemic?

The doctors who prescribe the meds that were declared safe by the FDA?

The head of the FDA who declared they were safe?

Or the president who appointed a head of the FDA who WAS big pharma?

In 2015:"President Obama’s recent nominee to chair the Food and Drug Administration has drawn harsh criticism for his ties to the pharmaceutical industry. The disapproval grew more justified this week as it was revealed that until this year, nominee Dr. Robert Califf was a board member and consultant for a company whose sole purpose is to help pharmaceutical companies evade and manipulate FDA regulations. He currently serves as the FDA’s deputy commissioner for medical products and tobacco and awaits Senate confirmation to become Deputy Commissioner of the agency."

In the end, this is OUR fault - for allowing all of them to get all of us to argue about idiotic issues instead of paying attention to them as is our responsibility.