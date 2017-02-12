But the temporary travel ban is such a mean thing to do....

Jalloh, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Sierra Leone, had traveled back to Africa with his father in 2015. While there, he met an Islamic State recruiter. In August 2015, Jalloh traveled from Sierra to Leone to stay with the group's facilitator. He intended to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State, but the plans fell through.

Later that year, Jalloh traveled to Niger, again with the intent of joining the group. This time, he went so far as to get on a truck with a bunch of other recruits to trek across the Sahara to Libya.